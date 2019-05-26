Bret Hart Introduces AEW World Title At Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)

Wow, Bret Hart introduced the new AEW World Title at Double or Nothing tonight. He brought out Adam Page, who won the Casino Battle Royale earlier tonight and will face the winner of the Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega match at a future AEW show for the title. MJF interrupted the segment and took shots at Bret Hart, including joking about Hart being attacked by a fan at his WWE Hall of Fame ceremony speech. Below are pics and video from the segment.

