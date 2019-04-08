wrestling / News
Bret Hart Issues Statement Following Hall of Fame Attack, Says He’s Okay
– Bret Hart is doing well following the attack on him by an attendee at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday. Bret Hart posted to Instagram to issue a statement about his experience over the weekend, including getting tackled by an amateur MMA fighter.
In the statement, Hart thanks WWE for the Hall of Fame induction for himself and the late Jim Neidhart. He then said that he’s okay and wasn’t hurt during the incident and said, “If there’s one thing I want everyone to take away from the Hall of Fame ceremony is not so much what happened, but how I wasn’t going to let anything stop me from completing my tribute to my best friend and our team.”
You can see the full statement below:
View this post on Instagram
What a wild weekend to say the least! First of all I want to thank WWE for not only the Hall of Fame honor for myself and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, but for their hospitality with my family and friends. Regarding the ceremony, firstly I want to let everyone know that I am okay and was not injured. If there’s one thing I want everyone to take away from the Hall of Fame ceremony is not so much what happened, but how I wasn’t going to let anything stop me from completing my tribute to my best friend and our team. I’m also glad I got to join @natbynature and @thebethphoenix for their WrestleMania moment. Thank you everyone for your kind thoughts and words.
