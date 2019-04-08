Bret Hart Issues Statement Following Hall of Fame Attack, Says He’s Okay

– Bret Hart is doing well following the attack on him by an attendee at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday. Bret Hart posted to Instagram to issue a statement about his experience over the weekend, including getting tackled by an amateur MMA fighter.

In the statement, Hart thanks WWE for the Hall of Fame induction for himself and the late Jim Neidhart. He then said that he’s okay and wasn’t hurt during the incident and said, “If there’s one thing I want everyone to take away from the Hall of Fame ceremony is not so much what happened, but how I wasn’t going to let anything stop me from completing my tribute to my best friend and our team.”

You can see the full statement below: