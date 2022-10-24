Bret Hart Theorizes About His Career Arc Without His Medical Events

During a recent K&S Wrestlefest autograph session, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart offered a few ideas about where he would have gone in the industry without the concussion and stroke that forced a premature retirement (via Wrestling Inc). He referenced the matches he thinks would have been on the table given his otherwise-viable state of health in 2000. You can watch the complete video clip and read a highlight from Hart below.

On how long his career might have lasted without the medical issues: “If I had no issues with my concussion and stuff like that, and if I never had a stroke, I mean let’s just say I was healthy at my age, I’d go back. I would’ve taken it pretty serious. I would’ve wrestled a lot more over the last 10 years if I hadn’t been hurt. All the dream matches everyone talks about, I would’ve loved to have done all of them. Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Orton.”