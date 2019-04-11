wrestling / News
Bret Hart’s WWE Hall of Fame Assailant Out of Jail on Bond
April 11, 2019 | Posted by
– The man who attacked Bret Hart at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is out of jail. PWInsider reports that Zachary Madsen was released from The Brooklyn Detention Complex on Wednesday after his bond of $1,500 was posted.
Madsen, an amateur MMA fighter, was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree and trespassing. He faces up to two years in prison on the assault charges and ninety days on the trespassing charge, and is set for a hearing in his case tomorrow.
