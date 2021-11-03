Brett Lauderdale Was Surprised By ROH’s Hiatus, Talks GCW & ROH Relationship

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has overseen some crossover between GCW and ROH, and he discussed their relationship as well as ROH’s hiatus in a new interview. Lauderdale spoke with Wrestling Inc, and you can see some highlights below:

On the current relationship between ROH and GCW: “Well, it’s hard to say because who knows what ROH’s future even holds at this point? Obviously, I’ve talked to Ring of Honor, and I met with people in their management. Getting to do stuff with their talent, especially The Briscoes, it’s a very involved process that requires multiple people approving and signing off, so that was a whole process, and certainly, we talked about lots of different possibilities and things that we could do or may do.”

On ROH’s hiatus: “To be honest, I was as surprised as everybody else last week when I saw the news about Ring of Honor, with the contract statuses and I guess their game plans going forward. I certainly was not privy to that, nor would I expect to be. We didn’t have any elaborate plans. Everything was just kind of take it as we go and let’s just see how this goes, and then maybe we can do that, and let’s see how that goes and maybe we can do this. There was no intricate plans, other than let’s see how this goes. It probably remains the same at this point because, again, I don’t know what the future holds for them. Effy and AJ are there trying to get our titles back. That’s all I know right this minute.”

On working with Jonathan Gresham: “Gresham, we’ve worked with several times. He’s awesome. He’s a pro’s pro. He’s most definitely one of the best wrestlers in the world. There are no holes in his game, and it’s always a pleasure to have him. He’s a very top level performer and professional. I hope to work with him more.”

On booking ROH’s talent now that they’re available due to the hiatus: “It appears that way, and, of course, we’ve talked to a few. It’s very tough right now because there’s a lot of people that are really good performers and good people that are now available for bookings, and in a perfect world, you’d love to be able to find room for everybody, but it’s not always that easy.

“We’re just one company. We have a lot of shows, but also, we only have so many shows. I’m going to, hopefully, try to work with as many of these people as possible, but at the end of the day, we already have our own thing going here. I hope to get to work with as many of these people as possible, but it’s just gonna be one of those things where it’s just one day at a time, and let’s see who’s next and what’s next and hopefully, everybody comes out okay on the other side here.”