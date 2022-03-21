Brian Cage Reflects On Original Plans For AEW Debut, How Impact Contract Played A Role

Brian Cage recently appeared on the Going Broadway Podcast, and he discussed a variety of topics, including the original plans for his AEW debut and his contract situation with Impact played a role. Here’s what Cage had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Brian Cage the original plans for his AEW debut: “I was supposed to be in the original Double or Nothing, in the battle royal as Impact World Champion. And IMPACT pulled me off two hours before the show started because I was losing. They had me eliminating Joey (Janela), both [members of] Private Party, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy. Like, I was going through the whole roster. I was going through everybody and it was going to come down to me and (Hangman Adam) Page at the end and then Page was gonna, you know, eliminate me obviously, to go on to face (Chris) Jericho. So and I thought, I was like, stoked and all this looks great, and if anything, IMPACT had the most to gain because I’d be IMPACT World Champion. It’d be a big surprise. Nobody, even people in the matches didn’t know. Like when I showed up there, and so it was going to be this awesome surprise pop and I felt like IMPACT had the most to gain from it and then they threw a fit because I was losing. Because I was their world champion, but I was losing. But like, yeah, but I’m not getting beat. I’m just getting thrown over the top rope.”

On how his contract situation with Impact played a role: “Contractually, on my contract work with IMPACT, it was still through Lucha Underground, much like Penta (El Zero Miedo) and (Rey) Fenix, which were both on that show,” Cage explained. “So, and I went through it all, so contractually, I should have been able and been allowed to do it. And I was looking at it, but they literally threatened to try and like sue me if I did and told me not to. And then I’m looking through it, I’m like, ‘You know what? It’s not going to go anywhere.’ And maybe we wouldn’t even really done it, but I don’t know.

“At the end of the day, I remember Tommy Dreamer and Billy Gunn pulled me aside and they’re like, ‘Look, management sucks,’” Cage continued. “‘I know you’re in a bad position, but he’s just like, ‘You’re too talented, too good to be locked in this kind of position where if you do this, and say IMPACT does try to sue you and/or AEW, now you’re going to have two companies that you just basically pissed off, you know, over this.’ And he goes, kind of like, ‘Not that you’re going to burn any bridges, but it’s probably better just to bite the bullet, not do the match, and then you know, just go about it.’ So, that’s what ended up happening, and then I told, you know like I said like, just like, two hours before the show the match was going to happen, I’m like, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ And I was super bummed, super apologetic. But everybody was like, a lot of them were very apologetic back to me, you know? Tony and Hangman and everybody else.”