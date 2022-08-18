Brian Gewirtz Says He Never Saw Vince McMahon Rip Up Scripts

Reports of Vince McMahon ripping up scripts for WWE shows are common, but Brian Gewirtz says he never saw that happen. The former WWE writer recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting his book There’s Just One Problem: True Tales From the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE and says things were “less dramatic” than reports often suggested in terms of rewriting scripts. You can check out highlights below:

On reports that McMahon would rip up scripts: “No script was ever ripped in my presence when I was there. I remember in 2012 when I was able to take a part-time job with WWE, the process was far less dramatic than what some reports would have you believe.”

On how he saw it happen: “Ideally when it comes to SmackDown on Fridays and Raw on Mondays, some version of the script — and hopefully one that remains intact — is done before you show up to the arena.”