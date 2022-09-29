Brian Gewirtz Recalls How Vince McMahon Would Repeatedly Fine Michael Cole for Saying ‘Now’

– Inside The Ropes reports that former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz wrote in his new book, There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE, that there was a point in WWE where Vince McMahon would fine Michael Cole every time he would say the word “now” at the end of a sentence. According to Gewirtz, it was a verbal tic and word Cole would often use at the end of a sentence, so McMahon would repeatedly fine Cole for using it.

Gewirtz explained, “We all have our personal verbal tics, Announcer Michael Cole used to say ‘now’ at the end of every sentence. ‘Jeff Hardy, into the ropes now…’ Vince took it upon himself to fine Cole every time he ended a sentence with the word ‘now,’ and sure enough Cole stopped doing it.”

Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE earlier this summer amid a scandal and allegations of sexual misconduct after paying former employees hush money he was alleged to be having affairs with. Gewirtz’s book is now available in hardcover and digital copies.