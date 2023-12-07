Brian Myers Loved Working With AAA For Joint Impact Show

Brian Myers is part of the AAA and Impact crossover episode that airs tonight, and he says he loved the experience. Myers will team up with Taurus against Tommy Dreamer & Laredo Kid on tonight’s episode that airs on AXS TV, and he spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about working on the show.

“It was an unbelievable experience, it was awesome,” Myers said. “I’ve wrestled in Mexico so many times, but it was always under the WWE umbrella. When WWE goes, we don’t change what we do, we do the same show. This felt a lot more authentic for me, for the first time. It was really cool to be in there with Taurus, somebody who I’ve wrestled quite a few times at IMPACT, and have quite a relationship with. Laredo Kid is super talented. To be in there with such a famous legendary luchador like Tommy Dreamer, that was just [chef’s kiss], icing on the cake.”

He continued, “That was an incredible experience, it was cool to work for Konnan like that in AAA, which is a company I’ve honestly, I got When Worlds Collide, tape trading back in the mid-90s, and it actually changed my life, fandom wise. It was the first time I saw something outside of WWF and WCW that blew my mind to this day. That show holds up. The crowd reactions, the emotions involved in that show. Seek it out, it’s great.”