Brian Pillman Jr. Dealing With Concussion, Off Warrior Wrestling Show

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. is reportedly off an independent show this weekend due to a concussion suffered this week. Wrestling Inc reports that Pillman suffered a concussion in the Kings of the Black Throne vs. Varsity Blondes match and thus is out of his match against Silas Young at Warrior Wrestling 18 on Saturday.

Young will now battle Davey Bang at the show, which takes place in in South Bend, Indiana. Warrior Wrestling confirmed the news minutes ago, as you can see below: