The Briscoes Accept Challenge From FTR For ROH Death Before Dishonor

The Briscoes are all in on FTR’s challenge to face them at ROH Death Before Dishonor for the company’s Tag Team Championships. On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR challenged the Briscoes to run it back after they faced off at ROH Supercard of Honor, and in a new video posted to Twitter the latter team said they’re game.

You can see the video below, in which the brothers first take shots at FTR for mentioning them out on national TV without warning but say they appreciate being mentioned. They say they’re down for it and talk about how people loved the first match but they thought it was “horse manure,” albeit the best match ever from FTR. You can see the full video below.

The match is set for Death Before Dishonor on July 23rd from Lowell, Massachusetts and airs on PPV. The full card so far is:

* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes