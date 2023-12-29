wrestling / News

AEW News: Britt Baker Recently Backstage At Dynamite, MJF Article Praised, Updates on Santana and Stu Grayson

December 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Britt Baker AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Fightful Select reports that Britt Baker was backstage this past Wednesday at Dynamite after being out for months. She was reportedly just visiting. During a media call to promote Worlds End, Tony Khan included her on a list of wrestlers out injured.

– Source close to the Players Tribune stated that the response to the MJF article is “on par” with their bigger articles on NBA, soccer and the NFL.

– Tony Chimel is still working backstage in AEW. Stu Grayson and Santana are also still on the AEW roster. The latter is notable because Santana has been taking outside dates.

