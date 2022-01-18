wrestling / News
Britt Baker Spotted at NFL Playoff Game (Pic)
January 17, 2022 | Posted by
Britt Baker took some time off her wrestling and dentistry to attend an NFL playoff game over the weekend. As noted below by the Steelers Nation Unite Instagram account, the AEW Women’s Champion was in attendance for the Steelers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card game on Sunday night.
Baker is a noted Steelers’ fan, but she had to see her team lose as the Chiefs won 42 – 21 to advance.
