Update On WWE Status of Brock Lesnar & Michael Hayes
February 1, 2025 | Posted by
Fightful Select has status updates for Brock Lesnar and Michael Hayes following their names being noted in this week’s amended complaint in the Janel Grant case, noting that Hayes is backstage at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble and set to work as a producer.
Lesnar is not at tonight’s show and no discussion of him returning has taken place.
