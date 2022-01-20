wrestling / News
Brody King Makes In-Ring Debut on AEW Dynamite, Picks Up Win With Malakai Black (Clips)
Brody King was successful in his in-ring debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, teaming with Malakai Black to pick up a win. Wednesday night’s show saw King and Black team up as their Kings of the Black Throne team and defeat the Varsity Blondes. You can see clips from the match below:
Is @FlyinBrianJr's confidence already broken by the #KingsOfTheBlackThrone?? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/106rKsnpeW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
What a showing by the #KingsOfTheBlackThrone – @malakaiblxck @brodyxking! Completely dismantling the #VarsityBlonds @FlyinBrianJr @griffgarrison1!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/9WyRwdKlHh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
The @BASTARDPAC sends a chilling message to @malakaiblxck, certainly not forgetting what happened to him a few weeks ago. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/TVYp3t8531
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
