Brody King Makes In-Ring Debut on AEW Dynamite, Picks Up Win With Malakai Black (Clips)

January 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brody King AEW Dynamite

Brody King was successful in his in-ring debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, teaming with Malakai Black to pick up a win. Wednesday night’s show saw King and Black team up as their Kings of the Black Throne team and defeat the Varsity Blondes. You can see clips from the match below:

