Brody King Makes In-Ring Debut on AEW Dynamite, Picks Up Win With Malakai Black (Clips)

Brody King was successful in his in-ring debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, teaming with Malakai Black to pick up a win. Wednesday night’s show saw King and Black team up as their Kings of the Black Throne team and defeat the Varsity Blondes. You can see clips from the match below:

The @BASTARDPAC sends a chilling message to @malakaiblxck, certainly not forgetting what happened to him a few weeks ago. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/TVYp3t8531 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022