Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin React to WWE Draft Picks

April 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Bron Breakker Baron Corbin 2-13-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Baron Corbin is returning to the main roster after getting drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft last night. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker was drafted to the Raw roster. NXT shared a backstage video showing the Wolf Dogs and former NXT Tag Team Champions reuniting after they got drafted last night.

They revealed no matter where they are, they will have each other’s backs. You can view that clip below.

