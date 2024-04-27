wrestling / News
Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin React to WWE Draft Picks
April 27, 2024 | Posted by
– Baron Corbin is returning to the main roster after getting drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft last night. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker was drafted to the Raw roster. NXT shared a backstage video showing the Wolf Dogs and former NXT Tag Team Champions reuniting after they got drafted last night.
They revealed no matter where they are, they will have each other’s backs. You can view that clip below.
