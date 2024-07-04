– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, WWE Superstar Bron Breakker discussed potentially having his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, and uncle WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner potentially getting involved with him onscreen on WWE TV. Breakker appears open to the possibility, but he’s mainly focused on establishing himself and going his own way for now.

Breakker stated on the topic (via Fightful), “I think for now, I’m kind of establishing myself and kind of going my own way. I think down the line, yeah, we have that, we have that as an option to do if we need it one day, to where we can get my dad and uncle involved in some form or fashion, so that’s always there.”

Bron Breakker will be in action at this weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event. He will challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Saturday, July 6. The event is being held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

Breakker’s father and uncle, The Steiners, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022. Breakker got to personally induct his family members into the Hall of Fame during the ceremony.