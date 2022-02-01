Bron Breakker Makes Fun of Dolph Ziggler, Ziggler Threatens to Take WWE NXT Title From Breakker

– During a recent edition of WWE Raw last month, LA Knight ran into The Dirty Dogs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) backstage and invited them out to NXT 2.0 during a Raw Digital Exclusive video. However, Dolph Ziggler noted along with Roode, “We work Mondays!” Well, it seems NXT Champion Bron Breakker took one back to team NXT on Twitter, making fun of Ziggler getting eliminated by Bad Bunny during the Royal Rumble last Saturday.

Breakker tweeted on Ziggler, “Says he doesn’t work on Tuesdays … apparently he can’t work on Saturday either @HEELZiggler” Ziggler was later asked about Breakker’s tweet last night in another Raw Digital Exclusive, suggesting he might go to NXT 2.0 and try to take the NXT Championship from Breakker.

Ziggler responded: “Bron, was it? Bron Breakker! Bron Breakker! NXT Champion! Congrats, kid. That’s fantastic. Young guy, jacked. Oh, awesome. Good for him. Oh, that’s fantastic. A lot of people ask me after matches like this, like ‘Dolph, you good?’ I go, ‘Not good. I’m the best MF-er we got.’ So, maybe one of these days, those people that run their mouths online will have to deal with me in person. Maybe Breakker and his title, maybe I take it away from him. Maybe I stop by, who’s to say? Anyway, good luck, kid. Keep throwing your name out online. That works for everybody.”

You can view Breakker’s tweet and Ziggler response below: