Bron Breakker Wants To Make Some Of the Steiners’ Moves His Own

Bron Breakker has busted out some of his father’s and uncle’s moves on NXT TV, and he says he wants to make them his own. Breakker has made use of the Steiner Recliner and the Frankensteiner among other moves during his time in NXT, and he spoke about using the moves during a discussion with Under the Ring. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On using The Steiners’ moves: “I had an idea of a few things that I thought was cool, that I would like to do. Another thing, I think it’s just like legacy, there’s things that I want to keep alive that they’ve built, you know, they laid the groundwork for me, they built their brand. It’s just a tip of the cap type of thing. The Frankensteiner, the SteinerLine. I do the Frankensteiner kind of my own way, the move’s the same. I do that with my own flavor. It’s a little bit different something than the way Scotty used to do it.”

On trying to make the use of the moves meaningful: “I make it mean something, and I make it impactful, and that’s how it should be. If I’m gonna use some of their moves or do some of the things that they used to do back in the day, then I better do them right. I think that I’ve done that. I think I’ve put my own spin on a few things that they used to do and kind of make it Bron Breakker’s own.”