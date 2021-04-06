Bronson Reed On His Favorite NXT Opponents, Feeling More Confident For This Year’s NXT Takeover

Bronson Reed has a big match on night one of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, and he discussed the match as well as his favorite NXT opponents and more in a new interview with Sporting News. Reed is part of the gauntlet match on night one for a shot at Johnny Gargano and the North American Championship on night two of the event. You can see the highlights below:

On how he’s feeling ahead of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver: “I’m feeling really good. We as WWE superstars train all year round, and this time of year is big for us – WrestleMania week, two nights of TakeOver. I’ve been getting prepared for this for a little while, and I feel confident going into TakeOver Night 1. I think the first time I was on a TakeOver, it’s a big stage and bright lights – you are little bit frazzled by that. Now that I have had that experience, and the people that are in this match I have wrestled against a bunch, I do feel more confident going into this TakeOver than the last.”

On joining WWE: “If the scouts at WWE get an eye on you and they see you are making moves around the world, that looks very good. You can stay in Australia and wrestle in Australia, and they are starting to notice that a lot more and there is a lot of great talent in Australia. But if you can break out and be a great talent in Australia, but also a great talent in the UK, USA and Japan, they help your resume to get to somewhere like WWE. The hardest thing about joining WWE was just leaving Australia to be honest. I lived in Australia my whole life – even though I travelled all around the world for wrestling, I always got to come back home. Now I live in Orlando – I love it, I love the USA – but it is a little bit different to back home. The other thing is that WWE is such a big global product, and it is all a television product as well. It’s a little different to wrestling on the independent scene in front of live crowds and just focusing solely on that crowd. Now you have to focus on the crowd, but also the different cameras around you as well.”

On his favorite opponents in NXT: “That’s a tough one – I’ve been able to wrestle against a lot of great wrestlers since moving here to NXT. I was a big fan of wrestling Damian Priest, who is now on Raw and doing great things. I probably would say he was one of my favourite opponents. Roderick Strong as well – he is someone when you step in the ring with him, he challenges you every step of the way. You know you’re in a fight when you’re in there with Roderick Strong.”