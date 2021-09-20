Bronson Reed Recalls Being ‘Gobsmacked’ By WWE Release, Talks Dark Match Experiences

Bronson Reed recently discussed his being released from WWE in August, noting how he was caught entirely unawares by it. Reed discussed his final months in the company and his release on his JONAHDROME podcast, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On his NXT North American Title win: “I thought I was a made man. In speaking to Hunter after the match, I shook his hand, hugged him, and he said, ‘Bronson, you are money.’ From there, I thought I was a made man. Everything moved so quickly. I was champion for a few weeks, I got put into some different storylines, and I thought I was going onto more singles-based storylines as North American Champion. Speaking upon creative, it seemed to me from creative that I was going to be North American Champion for a long time, at least until the end of this year. Then things, all of a sudden, changed.”

On his main roster dark matches: “I got asked to come do a dark match for Vince McMahon at SmackDown. I wasn’t 100% sure why, but all the rumblings and talk backstage was that, ‘they are going to call you up.’ When I arrived backstage at SmackDown, I won’t name shame anyone, but some of the boys were like, ‘Why are you doing a dark match when they can just log onto Peacock and see you are a current champion in NXT’ … Overall, the experience was great. My only feedback was that I needed to smile more. I was like, ‘If that’s all I need to do, everything else is good, I can definitely smile more.’ All of a sudden, over the weekend that week, they had me come back to Raw.”

On meeting with Vince McMahon after his dark match: “I had a meeting with Vince McMahon. The first dark match I had, I got pulled aside by John Laurinaitis and he said, ‘Come to Vince’s office. Vince wants to meet you and have a chat.’ I waited outside of Vince’s office, went inside, and he was a lovely guy. He’s a little scary. When you meet these sort of people…I’m a little bit more used to it now that I’ve met some of the best of the business, so it’s not so much of a thing where I get starstruck. It’s just, ‘Hey, this is the big boss.’ I met him, spoke to him about Australian wrestling, and it was a good chat. I thought everything went well and that was that.”

On his dark match against Drew Gulak: “Again, no real feedback, Johnny Ace was backstage. Drew said to me, ‘let’s wait to see what Vince says.’ We waited for Vince, Raw is going on, he’s a very busy man. He said, ‘Good work,’ and that was it. I thought I did a pretty good job. I didn’t get told anything. Never got told that my work wasn’t good. All it was, was, ‘you need to smile more.’ In my Main Event match, I made sure to smile. Laurinaitis mentioned about my tattoo [which is the name of his wife Paige], that maybe I needed to cover it up, which I think it pretty silly.”

On his release: “I’m sitting at home, watching SmackDown. I always try to watch the product. I try to watch as much wrestling as possible; WWE, AEW, IMPACT, New Japan, current Indies. I was watching SmackDown, I get a call on my phone and see it’s Connecticut. I answer the phone very confidently and very happy. It is John Laurinaitis, here I am expecting, ‘Come to Raw on Monday’ or ‘Next week, come to SmackDown.’ Instead, he goes, ‘Bronson, I just need to let you know, we are exercising our right to release you from your WWE contract.’ I was gobsmacked. I made sure to ask, ‘Why?’ He went on to say, ‘No, it’s just a no at this time. Keep working and the door is always open.'”

On why he thinks he got released: “I have no clue why they would release me other than it has something to do with look. I 100% think it has to do with body image or the fact that I was an Indie wrestler and had been wrestling for fourteen years and they are going in this new direction of hiring young talent that are athletes outside of wrestling.”