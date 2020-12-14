Bruce Prichard On Pat Patterson Discovering The Rock, Patterson’s Reaction To Montreal Screwjob, His Influence On Rey Mysterio Push

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Pat Patterson discovering The Rock, Patterson’s reaction to the Montreal Screwjob, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco as stooges during the Attitude Era: “They were entertainers. I think some of the guys might look at that and go, ‘I would never want to do that.’ Pat embraced it. Jerry embraced it. That’s why it was so damn good. It’s why it had the highest rating in RAW history because they went out and they had fun with it. When Pat did the stinkface and they took Pat’s pants off, he had his underwear on it and he always knew how he put them on because it was yellow in the front and brown in the back. That was his favorite joke.”

On Patterson’s influence on Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Rey Mysterio getting pushes in WWE: “I think Shawn wouldn’t have been in the position Shawn was in had it not been for Pat advocating for him. Both Pat and I for so long just felt we had a babyface on our hands in Shawn Michaels. The audience loved him because he was just so fucking good. And I think we pushed so hard for Shawn that Vince had an adverse reaction, ‘He’ll never be a babyface.’ But Pat never gave up. He would fight for it and was a big advocate. And Pat loved Bret’s work and thought Bret was great and pushed for Bret big time. As far as Rey winning the Royal Rumble, it was something Pat pushed for from the standpoint that no one ever believed this little guy is gonna win the Royal Rumble. It was a beautiful story, and the timing was right. They did believe, and you know why they believed it? Because they saw it. If you look at the early years of the formation of Titan Sports and the influence that Pat had working with Vince.”

On Patterson’s reaction to the Montreal Screwjob: “Pat was really torn up. Bret Hart suggested the sharpshooter in that spot, and Pat was the agent, but Pat did not know what was gonna take place. After it happened, Pat watched it and was disgusted. He was so mad that he started to leave. Pat thought about it, and he walked out and said if he left, he thought that would make him look guilty. The more he thought about it, he was like, ‘Fuck that.’ And he walked in to Bret and said, ‘Bret, I’m standing here in front of you, I knew nothing. If you want to punch me out, punch me out. But I’m standing here looking you in your eye, and I didn’t know a damn thing. I love you, and I’m sorry. But I just wanted you to know that.’ Bret shook his hand, and it was what it was. Pat didn’t have a clue.”

On Patterson’s idea for WWE to sign The Rock: “100 percent Pat Patterson. To set the record straight, I was doing talent relations at the time, and Pat called me about this kid ‘Dewey Johnson.’ Rocky’s kid. He goes, ‘He’s been playing football in Canada, and I’ve seen him in the ring and he’s a natural. But he needs to be trained.’ And asked us if we could take a look at him. Brought him to Houston for a television taping to work with the Brooklyn Brawler. That was Pat. Vince, at the time, was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Signed him to a developmental deal at the same time we signed Mark Henry and all those guys. But Pat was the person that introduced us to him, and Pat was the one that brought him in. I credit Pat 100 percent for discovering the Rock and having the confidence in him from day one. Pat definitely pushed the Rock, and rightfully so. He had a passion for the Rock and loved the character and loved the human being and was there for him every step of the way.”

