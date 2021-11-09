Bruce Prichard On Ric Flair & Roddy Piper Winning WWE Tag Titles At Cyber Sunday 2006, Cyber Sunday Concept

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Ric Flair and Roddy Piper winning the WWE Tag Team titles at Cyber Sunday 2006, why the Cyber Sunday concept hasn’t been brought back, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Ric Flair and Roddy Piper winning the WWE Tag Team titles at Cyber Sunday 2006: “I remember not knowing what the hell – Dust, I think, was in the lead for a little while. I’m like, ‘Shit, man, it’s gonna be Dusty and that’ll be fun.’ Dusty and Ric, then Piper kind of took over on that. My pick, when you looked at these guys, was Piper in a landslide. They’re gonna vote Piper because Roddy hadn’t been around, but then as you got into it, it was like, ‘Oh shit, they wanna see Dusty.’ Then Roddy took over at the end. Yeah, it was horrible. The match was terrible. It was basically Kenny and Mikey bumping all over for the legends and doing the thumb to the eye and kick to the nether regions and things of that nature to kind of get by with it. But it was a good legends nostalgia match. I don’t care how bad somebody may look physically sometimes, and sometimes it really is horrible. But it was fun to see the legends in there and give them another bow.

On if he thinks there will ever be a time where nostalgia pops like Flair and Piper don’t work: “Well, I hope not. I think that sometimes – it’s funny, my kids are 22, and you go back and look at who was the big star in 1999 or 2000. The 20-year-olds don’t know. They don’t know those guys a lot, and I don’t know that nostalgia is as important to people anymore. To put it this way, I sure hope they’ll always get that pop because I think without those who came before us, you won’t have anything for the future.”

On why the Cyber Sunday concept hasn’t been brought back: “I liked the interactive angle, and it’s a shame it’s never been brought back. But maybe the feeling of the audience not knowing what they’re going to get is probably the biggest drawback to that type of pay-per-view and that type of promotion.”

