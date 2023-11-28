wrestling / News
Bruce Pritchard Discusses the Possibility of a Vince & Shane McMahon Tag Team Title Run
Bruce Pritchard has been working for the McMahon family for years, and has seen plenty of crazy storylines involving Vince, Shane, and the rest. On a recent episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, the former Brother Love commented on if the company ever considered making the father-son duo WWE Tag Team Champions. You can read some highlights, courtesy of Wrestling, Inc. here:
On if the possibility had been discussed: “I’m sure there was [a] discussion about it at some point, one way or the other,” Prichard said. “There were probably a lot of ‘what ifs’ and [it] would have been a lot of heat, but for whatever reason, it just never really happened.”
If he thought it would have been successful: “I thought that they were a great duo. It was during a time of just immense heat for Vince and The Corporation [between 1998 and 1999]. Shane was a big part of that, so I think that, without a doubt, it was discussed, but nothing really ever came to fruition, obviously, but I do think it would have been solid.”
