Brutus Beefcake Explains How He Got His Wrestling Name

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Ed Leslie went into detail on how he got his wrestling name, Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake. He’s used many other names over the years, but that is the one he’s most known for.

He said: “Vince’s wife thought up the name ‘Beefcake.’ So that’s how it went. Hulk and Vince sat in the office … [and] Hulk says, ‘What about Brutus? What about Brutus Beefcake?’ I had to get real creative. Nobody’s ever been a barber in our business, you know? So it’s like, okay, what can I do? Alright, well every time I wrestle a guy, I’ll put him to sleep. I’m going to cut his hair off. That’s definitely never happened in our business before, and hasn’t really happened since.”

He noted that he wasn’t happy about the name but eventually warmed up to it, calling it one that “nobody could forget.” He added that the Barber part came later, although opponents weren’t happy about having their hair cut by him.