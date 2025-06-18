Various News: Bryan Danielson and Chris Hero Attend CMLL vs. ROH, Bandido Will Talk to Tony Khan About Mascara Dorada, New PPV Looks At Sherri Martel and Torrie Wilson

– Bryan Danielson and Chris Hero were in attendance at last night’s CMLL vs. ROH event. They were shown on screen. Both men currently work backstage in AEW. You can find results for the show here.

– Speaking of last night, the show ended with Bandido retaining the ROH World title against Mascara Dorada. After the match, Bandido invited Dorada to join AEW and Dorada said he was ready for any challenge. Bandido said he would talk with Tony Khan.

– Stonecutter Wrestling is offering a new PPV this month that features Sherri Martel and Torrie Wilson.

WRESTLING ICONS: TORRI WILSON, SHERRI MARTEL RING HOT! IN JUNE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

They were the original “Fabulous Ladies of Wrestling” – Torri Wilson, Sherri Martel, and Misty Blue. Supermodel Wilson got her start managing a bevy of male wrestlers before jumping into the ring herself, beating down opponents with abandon. Martel worked her way up through the independent circuit to become a WWE Women’s Champion who also managed such stars as Randy Savage and Shawn Michaels. Misty Blue was one of the big names in women’s wrestling in the 1980s and 1990s, winning championships in the NWA and IWF, and starred in a number of adult films. They fought in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can relive the classic bouts of these all-time greats on WRESTLING ICONS!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to TORRI WILSON, SHERRI MARTEL RING HOT!, be sure to check out RICK MARTEL, KOKO B. WARE CRAZY GIZMOS, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.