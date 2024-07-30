– Fightful reports that AEW star Bryan Danielson filed a trademark on his iconic “Yes! Yes! Yes!” catchphrase yesterday (July 29). The trademark filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office had the following description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Production of podcasts; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Television show production; Media production services, namely, video and film production; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Production of music; Provision of information relating to television, motion picture film, audio and radio production; Television, video and movie filming services.”

After winning the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, Danielson is set to face Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at next month’s AEW All In: London 2024. The event is being held on Sunday, August 25 at Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.