WWE News: BSK Reunites Ahead of Survivor Series, Peyton Royce Hypes Survivor Series Match

– The famous BSK got together last night ahead of the Undertaker’s farewell at Survivor Series, and a pic of the meeting is online. Rikishi posted a photo of the group — Tim White, Rikishi, Savio Vega, Undertaker, The Godwinns, Godfather, and Booker T — getting together last night at Orlando International Airport:

– Peyton Royce is competing in her first Survivor Series match tonight and posted to Twitter to hype it up. The IIconics alumna posted: