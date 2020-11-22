wrestling

WWE News: BSK Reunites Ahead of Survivor Series, Peyton Royce Hypes Survivor Series Match

November 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bone Street Krew BSK Undertaker

– The famous BSK got together last night ahead of the Undertaker’s farewell at Survivor Series, and a pic of the meeting is online. Rikishi posted a photo of the group — Tim White, Rikishi, Savio Vega, Undertaker, The Godwinns, Godfather, and Booker T — getting together last night at Orlando International Airport:

– Peyton Royce is competing in her first Survivor Series match tonight and posted to Twitter to hype it up. The IIconics alumna posted:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bone Street Krew, Peyton Royce, Survivor Series, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading