wrestling
WWE News: BSK Reunites Ahead of Survivor Series, Peyton Royce Hypes Survivor Series Match
November 22, 2020 | Posted by
– The famous BSK got together last night ahead of the Undertaker’s farewell at Survivor Series, and a pic of the meeting is online. Rikishi posted a photo of the group — Tim White, Rikishi, Savio Vega, Undertaker, The Godwinns, Godfather, and Booker T — getting together last night at Orlando International Airport:
– Peyton Royce is competing in her first Survivor Series match tonight and posted to Twitter to hype it up. The IIconics alumna posted:
I’m coming for everything they said I couldn’t have. #SurvivorSeries #TeamRaw pic.twitter.com/xIQvwFD2XT
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) November 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Zelina Vega Being Denied Meeting With Vince McMahon After Release
- Lisa Marie Varon on Seeing The Undertaker Get Emotional at His Wedding With Michelle McCool
- Jim Ross Discusses His Thoughts On AEW Full Gear, The Dynamic With Excalibur & Tony Schiavone On AEW Commentary
- Contestant Dies After Completing Course on John Cena-Hosted Wipeout Reboot