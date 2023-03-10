Bully Ray Says AEW’s Refereeing Problems Are Caused By “Sheer Ignorance”

On a recent episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray took a few moments to air his grievances about the refereeing issues he thinks are getting more common and more extreme in AEW (via Wrestling Inc). He cited the necessity of a solid referee presence to the tone and impact of a match and was very clear he was getting fed up with the whole situation. You can read a few highlights from Ray’s perspective below.

On the foundational problem behind AEW’s refereeing: “I’m bringing to light the refereeing issues in AEW which continue to happen week after week for no good reason other than complete, utter, and sheer ignorance or laziness. And that’s all I can chalk it up to.”

On the need for consistent, involved referees: “The refereeing shit just bothers me to high heaven and I think it needs to stop. To me, the referee is as important as the competitors. They’re part of the story of the match.”