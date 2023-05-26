Bully Ray Thinks MJF Is Slowing Down In the Ring

Bully Ray recently weighed in on MJF’s in-ring work and thinks he’s been slowing down his pace a bit. The AEW World Champion is set to defend his title against Sammy Guevara, Jack Pretty, and Darby Allin this Sunday at Double or Nothing, and Ray spoke on Busted Open Radio about how he thinks MJF has been pulling back on his ring speed.

“I think MJF was moving at a lightning-fast pace, I do not think he’s been at that same pace lately,” Ray said (per Wrestling Inc). “Not by any lack of effort from him, but I believe that he had to knock it down a gear, so those other guys could keep up with him. I think that Jungle Boy has done a better job, I think that Sammy has had his moments, and for some reason, I’m not as into Darby because I’m hearing from Darby too much.”