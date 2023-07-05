– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed Sting’s controversial ladder dive spot in the main event of last week’s AEW Dynamite, and if Tony Khan should allow risky spots like that to take place in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on if he would allow Sting to do the ladder dive if he was Tony Khan: “Absolutely. I’d let him do it off a higher ladder, too. Through nine tables. Do whatever you want! You’re an independent contractor, you’re here to entertain the people. You’ve been doing it for a long time. You know right from wrong, safety-wise. Now, it is Tony Khan’s company, and if anything happens in that ring, it pretty much falls back on him.”

On how the responsibility falls on Tony Khan to stop any dangerous spots: “If word gets back to Tony that Sting is going to do a stunt, a dive, a whatever, a spot that really is risky and the risk does not equal the reward and something can go drastically wrong? Then it’s Tony’s job to step in and go, ‘Hey Sting, let’s talk about this spot you wanna do. I don’t feel comfortable with it.’ And now you open up the dialogue, just like you should be doing in pro wrestling period. And at the end of the day, if Tony doesn’t feel comfortable, it’s up to Tony to tell Sting, ‘I don’t feel comfortable having your life on the line here on my company’s watch.'”