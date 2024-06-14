Bully Ray Says He’s Sold On MJF vs. RUSH After AEW Dynamite

Bully Ray is excited to see MJF face off with RUSH, and hopes that the match ends up on happening on Forbidden Door. MJF and RUSH have been feuding since the former’s return to AEW, and Bully spoke about the rivalry on Busted Open After Dark. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the confrontation between the two on Dynamite: “You know what they did most importantly? They sold me. I want to buy Forbidden Door just based on what I saw from Max and Rush tonight. I’m going to go out on a limb here, it better be a strong limb. I’m more excited for Max versus Rush than I have been for any other Max match in AEW. That includes the match against [CM] Punk the dog collar match, and that includes Max against [Bryan] Danielson.”

On the match being announced for next week’s show: “If I’m wondering what they’re going to do next week that means I am going to be tuned in. Not because I have to be to talk about it on this show, but as a fan, I want to be because I was so impressed with what I got from Max and Rush tonight.”