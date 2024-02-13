– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray responded to host Dave LaGreca’s idea bout having a match between The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes on Night 1 of WrestleMania. Bully Ray thinks the idea might be too risky for WrestleMania 40 in case Cody were to get hurt in the first match, since he’d be wrestling The Rock, who hasn’t had a legitimate match in over 10 years. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on potentially having Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40: “Night one, you’re going to put Cody Rhodes in there with a guy, who I have the utmost respect for, but hasn’t been in a ring for 10 years?”

ON why that could be a bad idea for WrestleMania: “If there’s a 1% chance that Cody could get injured, the guy that’s going to be in the main event — I’m not wishing injury. I don’t think he would get injured, but anything can happen in that ring, and we’ve seen it before, especially when the adrenaline is going to be running like it’s going to be running on night one. And to be able to control those shots are impossible at times.”

The Rock recently revealed that he is training to return to the ring at WrestleMania 40. WWE has not yet announced if The Rock will be in action at WrestleMania 40 or who his opponent will be. Cody Rhodes is currently scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 40 in a rematch from last year.