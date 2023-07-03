Bully Ray Says Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker “Bring Out The Best In Each Other”

In a recent episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray took some time to analyze the rivalry between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker, comparing the pair to Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels (per Wrestling Inc). Ray explained that he doesn’t see the pair reconciliing anytime soon and that the duo’s tension raises the calibre of their matches. You can find a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

On the relationship between Baker & Rosa: “Britt and Thunder are each other’s Shawn and Bret. What it’s going to take to get those women to realize that, I have no idea. But that’s the truth. They bring out the best in each other because they don’t like each other that much. And anybody can say whatever they want. ‘Oh, it’s water under the bridge. I apologized, this, that, and the other.’ They don’t like each other, period. Great, I’m glad you don’t like each other because it’s going to make for a better match.”

On the odds of the two sharing the ring in the future: “But what’s the motivation? I’m just throwing out numbers here. If Britt Baker makes $100,000 wrestling for AEW, and Thunder Rosa makes $100,000 a year wrestling for AEW, and they don’t like each other, cannot be in the same room as one another, why would they want to wrestle each other? What’s the upside for either one of them?”