– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the behind-the-scenes drama in AEW between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. He called on the two get on the same page and bury the hatchet so they can work a program with each other on TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa needing to get on the same page: “Dear Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, get on the same page and give us the matches that we as fans are clamoring for, want, and deserve. X, O, X, O, Uncle Bully.”

On how it would the biggest women’s match for AEW right now: “Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, with everything going on, is the biggest women’s match that can happen in AEW right now. End of story, and I’m pretty good when it comes to this booking stuff. There’s real-life animosity, there’s storytelling animosity, and they work well together. They’ve proved it.”

Britt Baker’s comments criticizing Thunder Rosa were featured on the reality show AEW All Access. Rosa recently made her return to AEW programming earlier this month, and she’s been promoted as one of the headlining names for the upcoming new Collision show debuting next month.