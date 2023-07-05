– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer discussed the ongoing storyline featuring Eddie Kingston and The Blackpool Combat Club. Bully Ray noted that he doesn’t want to see Kingston win a world title since he wants Kingston to work more in deep-rooted, personal storylines. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on why he doesn’t want to see Kingston win a title: “I never want to see Eddie Kingston win a championship. I want to see him involved in deep-rooted, personal, storylines. Yeah, maybe one day you want to pay something off and give him a little run at a championship, but what Eddie Kingston really needs – other than a story – is a heel that can breathe down his neck.”

Tommy Dreamer Renee Paquette being the star of her recent backstage segment with Jon Moxley and Kingston: “I thought the star of the entire segment was Renee. Everyone knows Jon Moxley is married to Renee, but on television, they had never done anything together like that.”