Bully Ray Would Buy AEW Worlds End Just For Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley

The finals of the AEW Continental Classic with Eddie Kingston colliding with Jon Moxley is enough for Bully Ray to buy the Worlds End pay-per-view. Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully covered several subjects heading into All Elite Wrestling’s final live broadcast offering of 2023.

You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc

Bully on how he views Kingston vs. Moxley in the CC Finals: “Bravo Eddie, bravo [Bryan] Danielson, bravo Moxley. It’s probably the only thing I tweeted about last night when it came to ‘Dynamite.’ I only tweet about the things that really grab me and move me. I tweeted, ‘Excellent stuff between Moxley and Danielson.’ The match was great, I just thought that the verbal exchange between the two friends [Kingston and Moxley] afterward really sold me on this match. I would buy the pay-per-view for that match.”

Dreamer On if Kingston needs this win more: “I would personally love to see it. I do feel the fans want it. And, yes, that’s when you kind of have to deliver and give that to the fans. Moxley doesn’t need it, Eddie does.”