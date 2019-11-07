Cain Velasquez No Longer Listed For Match on WWE’s Mexico Live Event

– It appears as if Cain Velasquez may have been pulled from competing on WWE’s upcoming live event in Mexico. The WWE Spanish Twitter account has posted an updated card for the show, and it no longer lists the MMA fighter-turned-pro wrestler for a match on the card. Velasquez was previously listed as teaming with Rey Mysterio against Drew McIntyre and Andrade.

The new card, as you can see below, lists Mysterio and Humberto Carillo as taking on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Velasquez is just listed as appearing and is not shown as having a match. This comes after it was reported over the weekend that Velasquez’s match with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel was cut short because of Velasquez’s knee issues.

Also of note on the card is the fact that Sasha Banks and Bayley are no longer advertised, and their original opponents of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will now face the Kabuki Warriors. Bray Wyatt is now defending the Universal Championship in a steel cage match against The Miz.