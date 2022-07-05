Cameron Grimes On His Title Match On Tonight’s NXT, Adapting to NXT 2.0, More

Cameron Grimes has an NXT Championship match on tonight’s Great American Bash episode of NXT, and he recently discussed what the match means to him and more. Grimes spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and weighed in on his match with Bron Breakker, adapting to the changes in NXT, his work with Ted DiBiase and other topics. You can check out the highlights below:

On tonight’s Great American Bash episode: “You know, I am excited. Especially when you put it like that – The Great American Bash, those guys, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair …what better person to main event the Great American Bash than the Mid-Atlantic icon that is Cameron Grimes?”

On using his late father in his character’s storylines: “Yeah, so my father was a huge fan of mine and the fact that I get to honor him just means the world and I just know that he’s smiling from ear to ear. But you see, the problem is, I started this year saying that I needed to be a champion for my father. And I did that, I accomplished that. I won the North American Championship on the biggest show of the year, Stand And Deliver. But I was only champion for 65 days and for me, that’s not long enough to say that I’m your champion and when I lost that North American Title, you know, it really hurts but instead of like trying to like, just kind of go back and said you know what, I’m just going to put everything towards Bron. I mean, if I’m as good as I think I am, if I am what I say I am then I’m good enough to be the champion and that is the NXT champion. Yeah it makes me jealous, I mean e a lot of things about Bron make me jealous. The kid is a freak. I mean, I worked 14 years in this business, and he’s been in the business for three months and he’s in a better position than I am. So yeah, I’m a little jealous about that. And then I’m extremely jealous that his father got to watch him win and I only got to talk about my father so I mean, yeah, there’s jealousy there. But that’s about it. It’s just jealousy.”

On his promo where he said Bron Breakker goes to the main roster with a loss but he doesn’t know his future: “So I think the best part about Cameron Grimes is that it’s always, you’re getting it, you’re saying art imitates reality and that is true and Cameron Grimes is very passionate, has always been very passionate, whether I was cutting grass, or whether I’m challenging for the NXT Championship. So I mean, yeah. Let’s be real, you know, I mean, I’m one of the last black and gold guys in a system where it feels like 28 may be too old but I can’t just go crawling back to the North American Championship. I don’t have a tag partner. I could win the title, the tag team. So if I lose this, I go from being on the highest peak this year to the trenches and I don’t know if I’m in a position where I can just start back from the beginning. I don’t know if I’m in a position where I can just start over and this is truly in my head – this is my only chance I have.”

On adapting to the changes in NXT: “I can honestly say that NXT 2.0 has been a huge thing for me. I can tell you that, you know, the first year and a half that I was here like I was kind of complacent because I’ve already kind of been working with these guys for so long, the guys that were leading that brand, I didn’t, for some reason, I just didn’t feel like I had to work hard with those guys and I know that’s weird to say but like, I don’t know, I just didn’t feel like I was as motivated but this NXT 2.0, there’s just so many guys that for one, have never done this before, and then they’re just such great athletes and then when you see them, like for instance the Creed Brothers, these guys have never been sports entertainers in their lives, but they’re having matches right now that are just up to par with anything that would have been on NXT 1.0. So then I have to sit back and look at myself and go, am I really working the hardest? Did I get complacent? Or do I need to work harder? And I feel like this NXT 2.0 last year has made me work harder. And that’s ultimately all you can ever ask for is something that is going to inspire you, so that it’s going to motivate you and yeah, it may seem like things are changing. But ultimately, it’s all the same goal – be the best that you can be and be the best that you can be for this company. And Cameron Grimes, like I said, whether I’m cutting grass or whether I’m going to be wrestling for a championship, I’m going to be the best that I can be and I’m going to be the best that the company wants to be.”

On working with Ted DiBiase: “So it’s great to anybody learning that you can pick in this business that has done it at an elite level, you’re just going to get anything and the best part about Ted was that like, he never really like, tried to like force stuff down. He was more just there having just such a great time and like just really enjoying his experience and, you know, you kind of learn from that as well. Like, I’d rather learn like, Man, I really need to enjoy this and take this in. Because you don’t know how many of these moments you’re really going to have. So that’s how I learned the most from him because he wasn’t just trying to push knowledge down our throats to try to go, “Oh, you’re doing this wrong. You need to do it this way.” He was just there smiling, having a great time. If you came up and talk to him, he loved to tell you, but he was just having such a great time that I took more from that than like actual, “you should step this way in the ring instead of stepping that way,” you know what I’m saying?”

On his match on tonight’s show against Breakker: “So I feel like this year for sure, the 2022, I feel like every moment has been my biggest moment. I feel like every week that goes by it’s just another big opportunity for me. I said at the beginning of the year, I wanted to be a champion. I did that and I lost that. So now I have to be a champion again. I have to keep that going. So that’s just what I’m going to do. I’m going into The Great American Bash with no backup plan. I’m going to the Great American Bash with everything that I have in my back pocket. And most importantly, I’m going into the Great American Bash, like I told Bron, with my heart that isn’t going to give up and you know, it’s a good thing that he played offense because he said that he’s going to keep spearing me, so I think I can handle an offensive player, not a defensive player.”