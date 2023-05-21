Cameron Grimes Reportedly Slated For Main Roster Going Back “Months”

A new Fightful Select report has revealed behind the scenes details regarding the ascension of Cameron Grimes to the WWE main roster. While Grimes received his official call to join SmackDown as part of the 2023 WWE Draft, sources indicate that plans had been underway at WWE for some time to get Grimes into the mix. A number of high-ranked WWE individuals (Triple H included) were reported to have a high opinion of Grimes’ work and thought he would do well on the main brand. Grimes had worked a dark match prior to a SmackDown event months before the Draft, and a number of agents and producers praised his ability to execute a multitude of styles in matches.