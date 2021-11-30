Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, as Cameron Grimes will prepare for his Hair vs. Hair Match against Duke Hudson at NXT WarGames by going one on one with Andre Chase.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the match:

Cameron Grimes isn’t bluffing this time around. Before going toe-to-toe with Duke Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair Match this Sunday at NXT WarGames, Grimes will attempt to take the teacher to school when he battles Andre Chase tonight. Last week, Grimes took exception to Chase using him as a “teachable moment” for one of his Andre Chase University student sessions, and now it’s time to settle it in the ring. Will Grimes be able to pick up some momentum heading into NXT WarGames? Find out live tonight on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA Network!

And here’s the updated NXT 2.0 lineup:

* WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Opponents determined by WWE.com fan poll

* WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray

* Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner vs. Legado del Fantasma (winning team will receive NXT tag team title shot)

* Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase

* Joe Gacy invites you to his all-inclusive invitational