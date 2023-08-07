wrestling / News
Candice Michelle Recalls Her Steel Wand Prop, Wanting It To Be Her Gimmick
Candice Michelle used a magic wand prop during her time in WWE, and she recently recalled wanting to be a a signature part of her gimmick. The WWE alumna spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On her wand prop: “Did I ever tell you the story about my wand and how I wanted it to be like Triple H’s sledgehammer? I was traveling, and we would go to stripper stores, and at the stripper stores, we would find our gear. It’s just what we did back in the day. And so we’re in there, and it’s Halloween, and there’s this star wand for a costume. And I look at Torrie Wilson and Victoria and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna use this, and this is gonna be my new gimmick.'”
On the prop getting over: “Okay, maybe it’s not as cool as a sledgehammer, but they turned that flimsy wand into a steel wand, that really was like a weapon. That steel wand totally got over.”
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says Summerslam Moment Between Cody & Brock Lesnar Was Unplanned, Calls Brock One of the Greatest of All Time
- Triple H On Vince McMahon’s Current Involvement in WWE Creative, Says Wrestling Might Not Exist Today If Not for Vince
- Jimmy Uso Turns on His Brother, Roman Reigns Retains Over Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam (Pics, Video)
- Cody Rhodes Says Neither He Nor Brock Lesnar Wanted A Stipulation For WWE SummerSlam