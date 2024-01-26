Card Set For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced the following card for Friday’s show, which airs on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Riley Osborne vs. Luca Crusifino

* Von Wagner vs. Keanu Carver

* Kelani Jordan & Brinley Reece vs. Kiana James & Izzi Dame

The full announcement reads:

Osborne primed for clash with Crusifino on NXT Level Up

A can’t-miss edition of NXT Level Up will feature Riley Osborne and Luca Crusifino battling in a highly anticipated main event, Von Wagner clashing with Keanu Carver, and Kelani Jordan and Brinley Reece joining forces to combat Kiana James and Izzi Dame.

The newest Superstar to enroll at Chase University, Osborne has dazzled the masses during his first few bouts on NXT Level Up, particularly in two narrow losses to Axiom.

He’ll look for a big win against the despised Crusifino, an underhanded attorney who was defeated by Brooks Jensen in his most recent match.

During his last appearance on Level Up, Wagner sent everyone home happy by defeating Javier Bernal and passing out some holiday candy to the WWE Universe.

Nevertheless, the colossal Superstar figures to be all business against Carver, who impressed while falling to Osborne in the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament Quarterfinals.

Finally, Reece and Jordan are primed for their first bout as a unit, and the athletic tandem will be opposed by James and her new cohort Dame, who have won each of their two prior tag team matches.

Check out an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!