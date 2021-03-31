Career vs. Title Match & More Set For Impact Hardcore Justice

Jazz is putting her career on the line for a shot at the Knockouts Championship at Impact Hardcore Justice. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Jazz will face Purrazzo at Hardcore Justice in an “Ultimate Jeopardy” match. If Jazz wins she gets the title, and if Purrazzo wins Jazz retires.

Also announced during tonight’s show was a Knockouts Scramble Match with the winner getting a title shot at Impact Rebellion. All weapons will be legal during the match. The match will feature Jordynne Grace, Susan, Tenille Dashwood, Havok, Rosemary, and Alisha Edwards.

Hardcore Justice takes place on April 10th and airs on Impact! Plus.