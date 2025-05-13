Carlito Set For WWC Return At Summer Madness

Carlito is making his return to WWC at Summer Madness later this month. The World Wrestling Council announced on Monday that the WWE star is set to return at the show, which takes place on May 31st.

The full announcement reads:

World Wrestling Council (WWC) confirmed on social media that WWE Superstar Carlito will be part of their next big event Summer Madness taking place on Saturday, May 31st at the Pepín Cestero Arena in Bayamón, PR.

This will be Carlito’s first appearance in Puerto Rico after his last match at WWC’s 50th Anniversary in 2023 before joining WWE again.

*ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1469677994415610

WWC stated that “WWE has reached an agreement with WWC in Puerto Rico” and “Adam Pearce has authorized Carlito to be present in the island to settle unfinished business.”

In recent interviews conducted on Contralona, when Carlito was asked when we would see him again in Puerto Rico, he didn’t know what to answer. All that has changed now.

Again, WWC Summer Madness will take place on Saturday, May 31, at the Pepín Cestero Arena in Bayamón. You can purchase your tickets in advance at Rayting Mini Market in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Info in Spanish: https://www.contralona.com/single-post/carlito-regresa-a-puerto-rico-summer-madness-wwc