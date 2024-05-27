Carlos Colon Set For HOG Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend

Carlos Colon is set to appear at Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend next month. Santana announced on Monday that the wrestling icon will appear at the House of Glory show, which takes place on June 8th in New York City.

The full announcement reads:

Carlos Colon Comes to Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend June 8th in NYC

Mike Santana has announced that WWE Hall of Famer and Puerto Rico legend Carlos Colon will make a rare appearance at Puerto Rican Weekend on Saturday June 8th live from the NYC Arena and streaming on FITE+.

Carlos Colon is one of the greatest Puerto Rican wrestlers of all time and the patriarch of the Colon wrestling family. After wrestling for over four decades and winning numerous championships, the legend returns to New York City on June 8th.

Join Mike Santana at the NYC Arena on Saturday June 8th as Puerto Rican past, present, and future is honored in professional wrestling.

Tickets are available now at http://HOGwrestling.net

Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming days!