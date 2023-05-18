Carmelo Hayes Isn’t Sad About Not Being Drafted, Says He Still Unfinished Business In NXT

Carmelo Hayes was not drafted to the main roster in the WWE Draft, but he says he’s okay with that. The NXT Champion, who defends his title against Bron Breakker at NXT Battleground, spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co and weighed in on not being called up.

“No sad feelings,” Hayes said (per Fightful). “At the end of the day, when you’re thinking about the draft, you’re thinking about getting the very best that there is to offer, so it was a little surprising that a couple names were mentioned. I’m not saying that those guys aren’t great talents, those girls aren’t talents cause they are and they deserve to be on the main roster, but I think I have unfinished business here and I’m okay with holding it down in NXT.”

He continued, “This is what I asked for, this is what I wanted. I wanted to be the face of the brand and I wanted to be the champion and defend this championship and take it to newer heights and newer levels. This was kind of right on pace for me. Moving up to the main roster, it’s a goal of mine, but it’s not going anywhere and I’m only gonna be better and these defenses are only gonna make me stronger and better.”