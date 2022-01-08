Cary Silkin On WWE’s NXT Releases, Speaking With Samoa Joe After Release

Cary Silkin reacted to WWE’s NXT releases and revealed the conversation he had with Samoa Joe in a new interview. Silkin spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can check out the highlights below:

On WWE’s releases from NXT: “To quote the great W.C. Fields, ‘it baffles science.’ It makes no sense. I mean, when the whole thing went down with Triple H, and I don’t know how his health is. I am close with Brian Kendrick and he said, ‘Yeah, he had a heart procedure,’ but that was months ago. WWE, at least what I saw, correct me if I am wrong, they basically dismantled NXT to what we knew.

“Then with yesterday with Regal, and Road Dogg. And speaking to this guy or that guy, and I don’t speak to many. It was brought to my knowledge that Road Dogg and Triple H were really close. So, I don’t know, maybe Vince McMahon is going crazy, completely crazy.”

On Samoa Joe’s release: “I did communicate with Samoa Joe today, just to say, ‘Hey man, I am sure you’re going to be fine.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I am going to take a month off and just sort it out,’ and see what his next move is. But there’s a lot of that going on.”

On ROH talent finding success in AEW: “Yeah, and I am proud of it, I am proud to see these guys. I got to spend five minutes with Bryan Danielson (at the AEW taping on Wednesday). Another guy who I am not buddy-buddy with, but he’s a good man. What I am seeing, for my taste of wrestling. With CM Punk, who I got to say hello to too. With Punk and Bryan, I have seen the scales shifting.

“In other words, these guys are so good, and wrestling is a variety show, it’s like the circus but I think it pushes a lot of guys down. The talent that’s there, they had a lot of talent before that. I hope you understand what I am trying to express poorly.”