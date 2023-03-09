wrestling / News

Cash Wheeler Tells Elon Musk That ‘Twitter Sucks’ Now

March 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Cash Wheeler Image Credit: AEW

Cash Wheeler took to Twitter to call out Elon Musk over the fact that the platform “sucks” now. The FTR member responded to Musk in a thread where someone was complaining about getting targeted ads for bras, posting:

“Twitter sucks now, man. The timeline sucks. The promoted and targeted ads/tweets suck. The overall functionality of the app sucks. Please stop firing people and then getting roasted. Just shut up a little bit.”

Wheeler, who tends to be quiet on Twitter outside of promoting storylines and matches, responded to fans arguing that he pays for Twitter (he has a blue check mark as a “legacy” notable account) and criticizing him for speaking out as you can see below:

