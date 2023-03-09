Cash Wheeler Tells Elon Musk That ‘Twitter Sucks’ Now

Cash Wheeler took to Twitter to call out Elon Musk over the fact that the platform “sucks” now. The FTR member responded to Musk in a thread where someone was complaining about getting targeted ads for bras, posting:

“Twitter sucks now, man. The timeline sucks. The promoted and targeted ads/tweets suck. The overall functionality of the app sucks. Please stop firing people and then getting roasted. Just shut up a little bit.”

Wheeler, who tends to be quiet on Twitter outside of promoting storylines and matches, responded to fans arguing that he pays for Twitter (he has a blue check mark as a “legacy” notable account) and criticizing him for speaking out as you can see below:

Nope — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) March 8, 2023

I’ve never paid a dime for Twitter. Lol. I’m just here to read about sports. I can still occasionally use the app and think it’s not operating as well as it should be 😂. Have a good day in the replies I won’t read any of again. — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) March 8, 2023

Huh? Lol. The last thing I want to read about is politics. Here’s a secret, they’re all corrupt. All. Why are you talking like it’s the 1950’s? — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) March 8, 2023