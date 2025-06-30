Cast of Superman To Appear on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling announced that the cast of the upcoming comic book movie Superman will appear on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The photos show David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult along with the likes of Kenny Omega and MJF, while Rachel Brosnahan poses with Toni Storm.

Superman is a Warner Bros. production and WBD is the home of AEW. This continues the synergy between the two companies. AEW has previously promoted WWE properties like House of the Dragon and Godzilla vs. Kong on their programming.